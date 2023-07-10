Caledonia pleased with underground drilling programme results at Blanket Mine

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Stock exchange-listed, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has said encouraging results have been reported from the ongoing underground drilling program at Blanket Mine which currently targets depth extensions to the Eroica ore body.

Approximately 5 600 meters of drilling have been completed between January 2023 and the end of May 2023.

In a statement, Caledonia Mining Corporation said the initial results indicate that the existing Eroica ore body continues at depth with grades and widths being generally better than expected.

“Deep level drilling at Blanket Mine was suspended several years ago due to underground logistical constraints and the impact of Covid-19 on contractor operations. Following completion of the Central Shaft and related infrastructure, deep level drilling resumed in January 2023 and is currently focussed on the Eroica ore body where a crosscut has been mined to allow optimal access to drill the deeper zones of the steeply-dipping ore body,” reads part of the statement.

“Approximately a further 12,900m are planned for the remainder of 2023. At the Eroica zone, drilling from an exploration drive on the 750m level of the mine has focussed mainly on converting inferred resources to indicated resources, in addition to drilling areas outside of inferred resources as the mineralisation extends to depth, between 850m and 1150m below surface.”

The company said this was above the bottom of the new Central Shaft and therefore any resources that are identified in this area will be served by the planned Central Shaft infrastructure.

Caledonia Mining Corporation said overall, the results confirm the Eroica zone persists to depth as earlier modelled, and encouragingly, the results indicate that grades and widths are significantly higher than previously thought.

“These results, along with the results of further planned exploration, will be reflected in a revised mineral resource statement which will be published in due course.”

Commenting on the initial drilling results, Caledonia Mining Corporation chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Mark Learmonth said: “I am delighted with the results of the drilling campaign so far. In particular, the grades are very encouraging when compared to the historically achieved mining grades from Eroica which have been approximately four to five grams per tonne. The Central Shaft and related infrastructure are vital not only to increase production, but to give us the capacity to re-start exploration with a view to extending the life at Blanket Mine.”

He said they have invested heavily in Blanket Mine in the last seven years, including investment in 2023 (which will be continued in 2024) in a new tailings facility with an anticipated life of approximately 14 years, to create a mine infrastructure which can sustain production beyond the current production horizon.

Mr Learmonth said the results were very encouraging and they look forward to receiving results from extension drilling at the Blanket ore bodies and also from the next phase of drilling.