Cattle rustlers put on notice

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT says it has noted with concern the increase in incidents of castle rustling in the country and has promised to enact stronger sanctions against those caught on the wrong side of the law, including the revocation of licenses for meat retailers and confiscation of vehicles used to transport stolen livestock.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had noted the increased incidents of cattle rustling and would take the appropriate measures to remedy the situation.

Last week, police in Matabeleland South recovered 16 cattle and seven donkeys after a weeklong operation against cattle rustlers in Gwanda District that have terrorised farmers and villagers over the last few months.

“Cabinet has also noted with concern, the proliferation of cattle rustling and wishes to warn the perpetrators of this crime that the law will take its course. Appropriate legislation will be put in place to stem this vice, deterrent action will be taken against errant players across the entire cattle value chain, including the revocation of operating licences for errant meat retailers and forfeiture of vehicles and other property for the transportation of stolen livestock,” Min Mutsvangwa said.