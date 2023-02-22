Chikoko inspires Zimbabwe to victory over Mozambique

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FRANCE-based Zimbabwe basketball captain Vitalis Chikoko led from the front as his top score of 20 points guided Zimbabwe to 71-57 victory over Mozambique on Tuesday evening.

This was the hosts opening tie in the Zone Six Afro-Can qualifiers that are taking place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4.

Junior Mutongoza had the second-best score for Zimbabwe with nine points. Mtamjate Jeremans top scored for the visitors with 12 points.

In the men’s Afro-Can Zone Six Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will slug it out with Zambia, Mozambique.

The tournament, which is still relatively new, is a national team competition for players based in Africa. Each county is allowed two slots for players who do not play in Africa. It is also specifically for nations that will not compete in the World Cup African Qualifiers.

Four teams the Democratic Republic Congo, Kenya, Angola and Morocco have already qualified for the finals of the second edition of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Afro-Can by virtue of reaching the semi-finals of the last edition that was held in Bamako, Mali.

The host nation and dates for the 2023 Fiba Afro-Can are yet to be determined. [email protected]