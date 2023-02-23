Classes suspended as Tropical Storm Freddy approaches

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has warned the public to be on high alert for a severe tropical storm Freddy which is expected to hit the country on Friday.

As part of the mitigatory measure, it has ordered the suspension of school in five provinces expected to be affected by the tropical cyclone which has hit Madagascar and is moving in to Mozambique.

The provinces are Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South and Harare Metropolitan.

In a post-Cabinet briefing Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa reiterated the Department of Civil Protection statement and said the Government, through its agencies, had taken due alert and put in place a number of measures such as setting up of evacuation establishments, deploying aid and medical supplies in Government offices in potentially vulnerable districts.

“The Government is urging citizens to be on high alert of forecasted Severe Tropical Storm Freddy, expected to make a landfall in the southern parts of Zimbabwe from Friday 24 February 2023. From early Thursday into Friday morning, the spinning cloud-bands of the Severe Tropical Storm Freddy are anticipated to cause localized heavy rains (above 65mm), and strong winds in districts such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo Rural, Zaka and Bikita,” said the Meteorological Services Department and the CPU.

They noted that the Tropical Strom was however, expected to weaken from Saturday. They also encouraged information dissemination by all stakeholders.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to step up efforts to disseminate information to their various communities in particular all Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces where heavy rains accompanied by strong winds are expected,” added the CPU.

Citizen have also been urged to take heed of the Meteorological Services Department alerts as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation.

“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams, stay indoors and avoid artisinal mining on shacky grounds during the period.

Citizens living in low-lying areas are also encouraged to move to high ground,” they said.

District Civil Protection Committees countrywide have also been mobilised and Distrcit Developemnt Coordinators have been called to be on standby to respond to any eventualities.

In the event that certain communities are evacuated, it means schools would be temporartly closed in the affected areas.

