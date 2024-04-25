Connect Africa Symposium: Platform for exchange of ideas

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE third edition of the Connect Africa Symposium has been described as a platform for the exchange of business ideas that go beyond trade showcases in Zimbabwe.

This was highlighted by Vice President Kembo Mohadi this Thursday afternoon while addressing delegates to the symposium that occurred on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

VP Mohadi paid his gratitude to the ZITF organisers for making it possible for Connect Africa to hold the symposium and to the delegates who graced the event saying the deliberations were going to be worthy of their time.

“This symposium allows us with the opportunity to establish strategic alliances to our economies and a brighter future. In platforms such as this one, we offer conversations that can lead to concrete action being taken for us to move forward as the African continent. I urge you all to take advantage of this symposium to deliberate innovative business ideas even beyond the 64th edition of the ZITF,” said VP Mohadi.

He said the theme of this year’s symposium, ‘Harnessing innovation for Africa’s prosperity’ is in-sync with the people’s quest for innovativeness which is the skill and imagination to create new things.

“Indeed the spirit of innovation is a powerful driver of transformation for growing economies. Despite vast natural resources, Africa’s intra-regional trade is faced with huge challenges. A country that is characterised by poor roads and limited air and maritime connections, more than that some unscrupulous business people are taking advantage of the poor road network to overcharge and stifle the movement of goods and services. Relatedly, complex regulations and bureaucratic red tape have also created hurdles for business thus discouraging investment,” he added.

VP Mohadi said value addition and subsequent beneficiation improve the market value of products, he further said value addition further creates a greater competitive advantage in regional cooperation.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu who also graced the event said African economies, Zimbabwe included have the unique advantage of institutions of higher and tertiary learning that have embraced heritage-based education 5.0.

“This equips students with the appropriate skills to take advantage of the abundance of our natural resources. Governments are promoting sustainable and green industries in line with the global trend of reducing greenhouse emissions. It is therefore important that Africa does not lag in bringing the appropriate technologies that ensure we produce products using green technologies and renewable energy,” said Minister Moyo.

He added that investing in renewable energy will enable a move towards a sustainable and clean energy future.

