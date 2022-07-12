Copper cable theft costs TelOne US$292k 

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

DESPITE the threat of stiffer jail terms for vandals, copper cable thieves still prejudiced telecommunications company TelOne of US$292 620 in potential revenue loss during the first half of the year, while disrupting services for 29 000 customers.

2022 has seen an increase in incidents of vandalism of TelOne infrastructure, with vandals mostly targeting copper installations that currently make up more than 60% of the network.

This, the company’s Corporate Communications Head Ms Melody Harry said in a statement, has put the business is under threat, with at least US$1,5million having been recorded in lost revenue and network elements for the period ended 31 December 2021.

However, despite drafting of the Copper Amendment Bill, which sailed through parliament last month and is now waiting presidential ascent, incidents of vandalism have been on the increase this year.

“In the first six months of the year 2022, TelOne recorded a total of 196 incidents of live network vandalism representing an increase of 18% when compared to a similar period in 2021. In turn, a total of 29 000 customers were affected by vandalism-induced downtime, a 74% surge of customers affected in prior comparable period. The Company was prejudiced of US$292, 620 in terms of potential revenue loss in the half year to June, 30 2022. This represents a 64% surge on prior comparable period,” she said.

Ms Head said 28 vandals had been arrested so far in the first months of the year, compared to 23 in the same period last year.

“In terms of equipment lost, TelOne lost network valued at US$362,460, representing a 15% increase when compared to first half 2021. To date, a total of 28 vandals have been arrested compared to 23 arrests that were made in the first six months of 2021. Out of these arrests, 8 of the suspects were sentenced to the mandatory 10-year jail term by the courts.”