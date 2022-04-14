Council for Churches in Africa hail President for granting Elvis Nyathi State Assisted Funeral.

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

SEVERAL churches, partners, affiliate organisations and entities under the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) have welcomed government’s granting of the late Elvis Nyathi a state assisted funeral.

Nyathi was recently murdered in South Africa amid anti-foreigner sentiments by a mob that attacked him and burnt him to death.

In a statement, the CCA welcomed the move made by the Government led by President E D Mnangangwa saying the move came as a relief to the family of the deceased which was facing difficulties in repatriation of the late Nyathi ‘s remains.

“As indigenous representative body in the African content, we urge all our affiliate churches and partners to assist governments from which we operate in, so that their duties and services to the citizens will be realised.

The Zimbabwe government set a good example by extending such a gesture during this period when the bereaved need assistance,” reads the statement.

The statement went on to condemn the attacks on African brothers and sisters in South Africa, which it said were against the founding principles and values of Ubuntu.

“We also seek to remove the narratives which seek to divide our indigenous churches in preaching peace. Hate speech and violence remain major problems in Africa and as churches, we will strive to preach peace and craft initiatives that sought to unite than divide.

“As CCA we will also mobilise resources to assist the victims of floods in Kwazulu –Natal, South Africa in our effort to assist government’s efforts to provide emergency relief to affected families.

We will make sure our affiliate churches and partners will provide emergency relief or assistance where necessary in Africa and beyond our borders,” reads the statement.

The body of the deceased is expected in the country at the weekend.