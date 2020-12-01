Covid-19 cases reported at Mtshabezi High school and CBC

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ELEVEN pupils and two teachers at Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South have tested positive for Covid-19 while a case has been reported at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Bulawayo, Sunday News has learnt.

In a statement, Mtshabezi High head Mr Morgan Moyo said necessary precautions have been taken.

“On behalf of the school family, Brethren in Christ Church and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, I would like to confirm 15 cases of Covid-19 wherein 11 learners, two teachers and two workers affected. Tests for Covid-19 were administered on 26-11-2020 and results thereof delivered to the school on 29-11-20. All necessary precautions have been taken in line with Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

In a statement concerning CBC, the school confirmed that a teacher has tested positive for Covid-19.

“One of our teachers has informed us that the Covid-19 Taskforce recently advised them that the tested positive for Covid-19, as a secondary case, following contact tracing activities by the Surveillance Pillar of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Team of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

“The teacher is currently in isolation and the task force have advised us that they are continuing with tracing activities,” said the school in a statement.

A number of Covid-19 cases have been reported in schools across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that one person died on Covid-19 in Manicaland on Monday.

The Ministry said 84 cases were reported with 61 being local cases while 23 are returnees from South Africa and 22 from Botswana.

Seven new recoveries have also been reported and the National Recovery Rate stands at 84.6 percent and active cases go up to 1268. – @NyembeziMu