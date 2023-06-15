Factsheet: Nomination of candidates for Zimbabwe general elections

ZIMBABWE Nomination Courts will sit on June 21 to officially register candidates for national general elections set for August 23, 2023. Here are some of the key facts around the nomination process:

What is nomination?

This is a process that requires prospective candidates to go through the nomination court which qualifies or disqualifies one to contest in any election.

Who is nominated and where?

All nominations of Presidential Candidates are received at a single designated venue in the capital city Harare.

Nominations of National Assembly Constituency members received at designated provincial venues for all constituencies in the respective provinces.

Nominations of party-list candidates for the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Councils will be received at designated Provincial venues.

Nominations of candidates for election to local authority councils will be received at designated offices of the various local authorities country-wide.

Who qualifies for nomination?

Any person who meets the requisite qualifications.

What about nomination fees?

Although the candidate registration fees for some categories have been challenged in the courts as exorbitant, no new fee structure had been announced by Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Presidential Candidate requirements

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe.

Be a registered voter.

Be 40 years of age and above.

Be nominated for by at least 10 registered voters from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.

Candidate registration fees-US$20,000

National Assembly Constituency Candidate requirements

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe

Be a registered voter

Be 21 years of age and above

Be nominated by at least 5 registered voters from the contested constituency

Candidate registration fees – US$1,000.

Local Authority Candidate (Councillor)

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe

Be a registered voter

Be 21 years of age and above

Be nominated by at least 5 registered voters within the ward being contested

Party List Candidates

A party contesting one or more National Assembly Constituency seats in a province may submit nominations for party list seats. Political Parties must submit, together with the Party-List nomination forms, a nomination fee of USD$200 per party-list as stipulated by ZEC.

Senate (At least 6 candidates per list in order of preference)

Candidates for the Senate Party List must:

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe

Be a registered voter

Be 40 years of age and above

Be registered within the Province concerned

What format is adopted for the party lists?

The Party list must adopt the Zebra format of having alternating female and male candidates with a female candidate always heading the list in order of preference.

National Assembly (Women’s Quota)

At least 6 candidates per list in order of preference

Candidates for the National Assembly Party List must:

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe

Be a registered voter

Be 21 years of age and above

Be registered within the Province concerned

Provincial Council (At least 10 candidates per list in order of preference)

Candidates for the Provincial Council Party List must:

Be a citizen of Zimbabwe

Be a registered voter

Be 21 years of age and above

Be registered within the Province concerned

What documentation is required for prospective candidates to be nominated?

3 passport size photographs (full colour)

Original birth certificate and a copy

Original I.D. and a copy

Nomination fees as stipulated by ZEC

2 signed copies of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates

Endorsement by an authorized party representative, if sponsored by a political party.

What disqualifies one from a party list?