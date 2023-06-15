Factsheet: Nomination of candidates for Zimbabwe general elections

The Sunday News
ZIMBABWE Nomination Courts will sit on June 21 to officially register candidates for national general elections set for August 23, 2023. Here are some of the key facts around the nomination process:
What is nomination?
This is a process that requires prospective candidates to go through the nomination court which qualifies or disqualifies one to contest in any election.
Who is nominated and where?
All nominations of Presidential Candidates are received at a single designated venue in the capital city Harare.
Nominations of National Assembly Constituency members received at designated provincial venues for all constituencies in the respective provinces.
Nominations of party-list candidates for the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Councils will be received at designated Provincial venues.
Nominations of candidates for election to local authority councils will be received at designated offices of the various local authorities country-wide.
Who qualifies for nomination?
Any person who meets the requisite qualifications.
What about nomination fees?
Although the candidate registration fees for some categories have been challenged in the courts as exorbitant, no new fee structure had been announced by Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Presidential Candidate requirements
- Be a citizen of Zimbabwe.
- Be a registered voter.
- Be 40 years of age and above.
- Be nominated for by at least 10 registered voters from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.
- Candidate registration fees-US$20,000
National Assembly Constituency Candidate requirements
Be a citizen of Zimbabwe
Be a registered voter
Be 21 years of age and above
Be nominated by at least 5 registered voters from the contested constituency
Candidate registration fees – US$1,000.
Local Authority Candidate (Councillor)
- Be a citizen of Zimbabwe
- Be a registered voter
- Be 21 years of age and above
- Be nominated by at least 5 registered voters within the ward being contested
Party List Candidates
A party contesting one or more National Assembly Constituency seats in a province may submit nominations for party list seats. Political Parties must submit, together with the Party-List nomination forms, a nomination fee of USD$200 per party-list as stipulated by ZEC.
Senate (At least 6 candidates per list in order of preference)
Candidates for the Senate Party List must:
- Be a citizen of Zimbabwe
- Be a registered voter
- Be 40 years of age and above
- Be registered within the Province concerned
What format is adopted for the party lists?
The Party list must adopt the Zebra format of having alternating female and male candidates with a female candidate always heading the list in order of preference.
National Assembly (Women’s Quota)
At least 6 candidates per list in order of preference
Candidates for the National Assembly Party List must:
- Be a citizen of Zimbabwe
- Be a registered voter
- Be 21 years of age and above
- Be registered within the Province concerned
Provincial Council (At least 10 candidates per list in order of preference)
Candidates for the Provincial Council Party List must:
Be a citizen of Zimbabwe
Be a registered voter
Be 21 years of age and above
Be registered within the Province concerned
What documentation is required for prospective candidates to be nominated?
- 3 passport size photographs (full colour)
- Original birth certificate and a copy
- Original I.D. and a copy
- Nomination fees as stipulated by ZEC
- 2 signed copies of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates
- Endorsement by an authorized party representative, if sponsored by a political party.
What disqualifies one from a party list?
- If on party list in more than one province;
- If on more than one party list;
- If one is standing as a candidate as a constituency member of the National assembly or as a councillor.- ZimFact