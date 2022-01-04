Father, sons assaulted for ‘snitching’ on rustlers

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

BARELY a week after police in Gwanda District arrested businessman and butchery operator, Irimai Muringa of Konongwe Farming area on charges of stock theft, they are investigating a case of public violence after some men assaulted a family accusing it of being “sell-outs”.

Gwanda police are investigating a case of public violence which occurred at Manyunyu Village, Tshanyaugwe, Gwanda this Sunday at about 2am.

Several suspects from neighbouring villages armed with axes, machetes, spears, iron bars and knobkerries attacked a 72-year-old man along with his three sons alleging that they were giving information to the police on the suspects’ cattle rustling activities.

Local police are on the hunt for nine of the suspects namely, Prince Makhalima, Mehluli Makhalima, Nhlanhla Makhalima, Precautious Makhalima, Mavha Gumbi, Nkomoza Gumbi, and three others identified only as Lawrence, Mbongeni and Evans among other as yet to be named suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda have arrested Mayibongwe Nsingo (38), Thulani Mdlongwa (33), Likhwa Nsingo (20), Thobekani Nsingo (20) and Stanford Nsingo (44) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Monday at Magedleni Village.

The suspects as well as Khumbulani Nsingo and Moses Ndlovu who are still at large, hit the victim, Richard Nyoni with stones and logs after they found him at his homestead, skinning a sheep allegedly stolen from Unite Ndlovu (58).

The five are expected to appear in court soon.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two cases adding that further investigations are underway. [email protected]