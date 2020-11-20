Four more deaths in Bulawayo, as experts warn of mounting deaths

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The number of people who died with Covid-19 in Bulawayo has risen to 72 in the last 24 hours after four more people succumbed to the pandemic which is slowly resurging in the country’s second largest city.

The country is now bracing for the second wave of the pandemic which has mainly affected schools in the third phase of schools opening with John Tallach Secondary School being hardest hit after recording more than 115 cases in both teachers.

Medical experts have also warned of mounting deaths in the second wave if appropriate measures were not taken to combat the pandemic.

At least 65 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, of which 31 were recorded in Bulawayo. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 9 046.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily SitRep,

“As of 19 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 9046 Cases, 8195recoveries and 265 Deaths. Sixty-five new cases and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. All 65 are local cases and all deaths today were reported by Bulawayo while 11 new recoveries were reported. Active cases go up to 586 today,” reads the SitRep.

Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga said Government was concerned with the surging Covid-19 cases particularly those in schools.

Dr Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the pandemic was far from over and people should take all precautionary measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said cases at John Tallach Secondary School that have risen to 115 as of Thursday had become a cause for concern.

Dr Chiwenga said there were reports from Harare that there were suspected cases at Prince Edward High School.

“We are going through a very difficult time, not only as a country but as the whole world because of Covid-19,” he said.

Mpilo Clinical Director, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya warned that if necessary measures were not taken to stop the possible spread of the pandemic under the second wave, the country was likely to record more deaths.

“The current wave (of Coronavirus) s characterized by a falling recovery rate. These are ominous data details. We are doing everything in favour of this terrible virus. The stage is et for mounting deaths. This isn’t a joke,” he said.