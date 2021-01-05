Fuel Prices go up

05 Jan, 2021 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Fuel Prices go up

The Sunday News

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed upwards the fuel prices for both diesel and petrol effective today.

In a statement, ZERA announced the new fuel prices which will see diesel going for ZWL$ 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per liter up from ZWL$ 97.24 or US$ 1.19 per liter.

Petrol is now ZWL$ 99.35 or US$ 1.21 per liter up from ZWL 99.44 0r US$ 1.19.

“Please be advised that fuel prices effective Tuesday January 5, 2021 are as follows. Diesel 50 maximum pump price is now ZWL 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per liter. Blend maximum pump price is now ZWL$ 99.35 or US$ 1.21.

Operators however sell at prices below the cap depending trading advantages,” reads the ZERA statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting