27 Feb, 2020 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Fuel shortages cripple BCC service delivery

The Sunday News

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has suspended some of its key services while some services will be offered on limited basis due to the shortage of fuel.

In a statement on Thursday, BCC Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said because of the shortage of fuel in the city, numerous services such as refuse collection, attendance to water and sewer faults will be interrupted.

“Residents are advised that council is working on ensuring speedy delivery of fuel supplies so as to resume normal services. The community is also encouraged to keep the city clean and desist from dumping refuse in open spaces. Uncollected refuse should be kept within household properties and will be collected when refuse collection resumes,” said Mr Dube.

He said challenges with fuel supply had incapacitated the council’s ability to offer ambulance services to full extent.

“The city’s Fire and Emergency Services will be prioritising calls and responding to critical emergencies in terms of the following services: road traffic accidents, referred council clinic maternity cases and public collapses. The public is advised to use alternative means until the situation improves,” said Mr Dube.

The country has been experiencing acute shortages of fuel over the past few weeks due to shortage of foreign currency to import the commodity

