FW de Klerk dies aged 85

11 Nov, 2021 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
FW de Klerk dies aged 85 FILE PHOTO: South Africa's former president Frederik Willem de Klerk arrives at a news conference one day ahead of the 13th World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates in Warsaw October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The Sunday News

Former apartheid South Africa president FW de Klerk has died (Thursday) at his home in Cape Town  at the age of 85.

His foundation said in a statement: “It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren. Referred to as “the last white ruler of South Africa,” De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa.”

The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements.-TimesLIVE

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting