Gas prices reviewed upwards

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed upwards the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for April.

In a statement, Zera said the retail price of gas is now set at US$2.32 up from US$2.07 of ZWL$337.96 up from or ZWL$268.11.

“Stakeholders are advised that the LPG prices for April 2022 calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are as follows: US$2.32/kg or ZWL$337.96/kg,” read part of the statement.

Zera said operators were advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”