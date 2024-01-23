Gokwe man killed after being suspected of practicing witchcraft

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 39-year-old man from Gokwe South in Ndlalambi under Chief Nemangwe was on 9 January allegedly murdered by his nephews who accused him of practicing witchcraft.

Midlands Provincial spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, revealing that the now deceased, Collen Bheka was murdered by his nephews using machetes and axes.

He said the alleged perpetrators were on the run, identifying them as Talent Majoni, Evidence Wellington Majoni, Takudzwa Majoni and Trymore Mpofu, who are all Bheka’s nephews.

“The incident occurred on 9 January 2024 around 2pm at village Ndhlalambi under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe South. The suspects are identified as Talent Majoni, Evidence Wellington Majoni, Takudzwa Majoni and Trymore Mpofu. The family had a long standing grudge in which Collen Bheka, was being accused of practising witchcraft,” said Insp Mahoko.

He revealed that the suspects approached the now deceased on his way to the grinding mill armed with machetes and axes.

“The now deceased Bheka left home going to his grinding mill, which is about 800 metres from his homestead. After a few minutes, he was approached by the four suspects who were armed with axes and machetes. Sensing danger, Bheka ran away and sought refuge at his father’s homestead and got into the bedroom hut and closed the door.

“The suspects followed him, broke open the door and dragged Bheka out. They attacked him with machetes and axes all over his body in the presence of his parents and he died on the spot. The four suspects then fled from the seen. ZRP Gokwe was alerted and when they attended the scene, the suspects were not located and are being looked for,” he said.

The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public to desist from engaging in violence in the event of disputes.

“The crime of murder is now a cause of serious concern in Midlands province. Some will recall that Chief Justice Malaba when he officially opened the year 2024 legal year, indicated that Midlands province in year 2023 recorded the highest number of murder cases in the country.

“May all people in leadership positions, talk about the issue whenever they address their subjects to help in reducing the crime. It is critical that all citizens play their part in preventing the crime”, he said.