Government to meet Civil servants’ representatives

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT is on Friday expected to meet civil servants’ representatives under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to deliberate on a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA).

The meeting is meant to pave way for the smooth opening of schools, where examination writing classes are expected to resume classes on 15 March while non-examination classes will resume lessons on 22 March.

Civil servants have further been warned that those who do not report to their work stations will not receive their salaries, under the no work no salary policy.

In a statement, Public Service Commission secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said on top of the COLA allowances, the meeting will also deliberate on other matters that relate to the welfare of civil servants.

“Government is satisfied that preparations for the opening of schools are proceeding well. All civil servants who have been called to work are expected to report at their workstations on the date they are scheduled to commence work.

“Government will apply the principle of no work no pay in respect of civil servants who absent themselves from work, a principle that is fair to clients who are entitled to services, as well as to those civil servants who report for work,” said Amb Wutaunashe.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to continuous and fruitful engagement with its workers towards improving conditions of service for its workforce.