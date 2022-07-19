Govt gazettes Zimsec examination fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has gazetted the November 2022 Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) examination registration fees which despite being pegged in the United States Dollar, parents will be able to pay in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

The interbank bank rate that will be applicable will be as at 22 July.

In a statement Zimsec advised that while the fees will be pegged in foreign currency, parents and guardians should pay using the interbank rate.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the gazened examination registration fees for the November 2022 examinations. The Government will be subsidizing examination fees by 55 percent for candidates in Public schools, Local Authority schools and not for profit Mission Schools.

“All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in Public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees. The 2022 examination fires are pegged against the USD however, Parents and Guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as at 22 July 2022, which will be communicated hy ZIMSEC to all centres. Payments in USD are not to he made or accepted by school/centre heads,” reads the statement.

The examination body further advised that parents and guardians must make payments at their respective centres during the period of 22 July to 29 July 2022.

According to the notice for Grade seven examinations- all subjects- public schools, local authority schools and not for profit Mission Schools, fees will be pegged at US$10 with the government portion being US$12, meaning private schools the examination fee will be pegged at US$22.

The Grade six fee for public schools, local authority schools and not for profit Mission Schools, will be pegged at US$5, the government subsidy US$6, this translating to US$11 for private schools.

For ordinary level, students at public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools will pay, government subsidy US$24 and private schools, candidates will pay US$34 per subject.

Students sitting for their advanced level at public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools will pay US$22 per subject, with the government subsidy being pegged at US$26 and private schools and candidates will pay US$48 per subject.