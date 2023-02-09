Icrisat improve small-scale irrigation systems

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) says it will continue improving water productivity within smallholder irrigation schemes through its Transforming Irrigation in Southern Africa (TISA) project which has lessened water conflicts between irrigators and the communities.

Over the years, Icrisat has been working with the Department of Irrigation in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development to pioneer and upscale smart water management tools, such as the Chameleon and Wetting Front Detector.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, Icrisat Zimbabwe country representative Dr Martin Moyo said research activities and outputs in the TISA project continue to have significant community impacts through instilling skills and experience.

“It has also created confidence among farmers that they can effect change leading to iterative and self-reinforcing reforms. The use of smart water management tools in some irrigation schemes, such as Silalabuhwa in Insiza district, Matabeleland South province and Lukosi and Hauke irrigation schemes in Hwange and Bubi districts, respectively in Matabeleland North province has improved the availability of water for the multi-users within the community,” he said.

Dr Moyo who is also Icrisat farming and systems analysis principal scientist, said anecdotal reports indicate that conflicts that took place between irrigators and the community before the use of tools have been reduced due to prolonged supply of water in the dams resulting from the reduced use by irrigators.

He said at Tshongokwe irrigation scheme in Lupane district, despite water supply challenges in 2022, the ability of the farmers to produce crops through prudent and efficient water management practices had allowed them to secure markets and benefit the community.

“TISA won a highly prestigious 2022 EFMD Excellence in Practice Gold Award. The TISA – ICRISAT work in Zimbabwe was cited as one of six Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) most impactful work that closed at the end of 2021,” added Dr Moyo.

At a global level, Icrisat will be holding an international conference on innovations to transform drylands from the 21 to 23 February at its headquarters in Hyderabad, India.

The conference will bring together global experts from research, academia, industry, policy makers and NGOs to coalesce new and innovative approaches and scientific innovation to capitalise on the opportunities while addressing the challenges inherent in the drylands.

The international conference will elevate awareness of the contribution of millets for food security and nutrition, inspire stakeholders on improving sustainable production and quality of millets and draw focus for enhanced investment in research and development and extension services to achieve the other two aims.