Independence death claims dismissed

Ray Bande in MURAMBINDA

GOVERNMENT has dismissed reports that two people died on the spot in a stampede for food handouts on the sidelines of yesterday’s national Independence Day commemorations at Murambinda in Buhera District.

Pirate media outlet Voice of America widely circulated a video in which two ladies purported that an unidentified mother and her child succumbed to physical pressure during the melee.

The two interviewees further assert that another unidentified female granny was seriously injured.

However, Manicaland Provincial Medical Director Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga said they only attended to a case of a 10-year-old who sustained minor injuries in a queue but the patient was discharged after only one hour of observation and treatment.

“We are equally shocked to learn from some sections of the media that people died at Murambinda in a stampede. Nothing like that happened. We only received a case of a 10-year-old who sustained minor injuries in a queue but the patient was discharged after only one hour of observation and treatment.

“We did not at all have a case of a granny who was injured. We never had any reports of attendees facing medical problems of any sort. We find it outrageous and mischievous that any media organisation may peddle such falsehoods perhaps to taint the good image of the successful 44th Independence Day commemorations,” said Dr Mukuzunga.

There was pomp and funfair during the 44th Independence Day celebrations that kicked off with the exhilarating President’s Children’s Party on Wednesday before yesterday’s main event in Murambinda.

Manicaland as the host province was hailed for organising a hugely successful and exciting event that next year’s hosts – Midlands province – would need to take cue from.