JUST IN: Bondolfi Teachers College declared Covid-19 hotspot

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has declared Bondolfi Teachers College in Masvingo a Covid-19 hotspot and has put every student on 14-day quarantine after 96 positive cases were recorded at the learning institution by Thursday.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu said the Ministry has now tested all students at the college and most of them were asymptomatic.

“At Bondolfi currently we managed to test all the students and 96 of them tested positive inclusive of the index case who is admitted at Rujeko isolation center and she is in a stable condition. The other cases have moderate symptoms and some are asymptomatic.

“So what we have done is that we have declared Bondolfi Teachers College a hotspot and all the students have been put on 14-day quarantine and we are not allowing any visitors into the college neither are we allowing anyone to leave the college,” he said.

Dr Shamhu said that they have already put up two isolation centers, one for males and the other center for females. He said additional staff has been seconded to the clinic to do contact tracing, health education and disinfections.

“As part of our plan we are going to send the specimen to Harare for further tests to confirm what variant it is. At the present moment we don’t know what variant we are dealing with.”

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira who is also the Provincial Chairperson of the Covid-19 Taskforce said the province was able to handle cases of Covid-19 following the setting up of isolation centers in each district.

“As Masvingo Provincial Taskforce we are able to contain Covid-19 as we were able to set up isolation centers in all our seven districts and we have also put up quarantine centers. At Bondolfi as what has been said by the Provincial Medical Director we have managed to contain the outbreak and we have set up quarantine centers so that the students don’t come out of the school mingling with others,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira urged the public to take up the Covid-19 vaccines which have been sourced by the Government to help fight the virus.

“We will also make sure that the surrounding communities are tested so that we ascertain if they have not been affected by the virus.”