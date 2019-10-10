JUST IN: Hwange woman dies after giving birth to triplets

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

IN a rather sad incident a woman from Hwange district in Matabeleland North province died sometime last week, after suffering complications from giving birth to triplets.

According to hospital staff at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo the woman (name supplied), bled to death, after she travelled from St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange, where she had given birth, to Mpilo Hospital.

Mpilo Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed the woman’s death, stating that the distance she travelled was a major contributor to her death.

“She travelled from St Patrick’s in Hwange, after delivering the triplets. One was delivered through a normal birth and the remaining two had to be delivered through an operation. The distance was too much and contributed to excessive loss of blood. St Patrick’s is about 400km from Bulawayo,” said Dr Ngwenya.

He said hospital staff tried their best to save her but their efforts were futile, since she had lost a substantive amount of blood.

A campaign to raise funds for the triplets has since been launched by some well wishers, where donations in kind and money are openly accepted.

Dubbed the Nyoni Triplets fund, people are being requested to donate food supplements, Lactogen, diapers, clothes as well as funds for their survival.

A post circulating on social media platforms in an effort to raise funds read: “Nyoni Triplets sadly lost their mum after child birth. Good day all. Any donations of Lactogen 1, Nan 1 or new born sized pampers may be dropped off at Trends, Jason Moyo Street, along 9th Avenue (opposite OK Bulawayo). Please sign the donation book, for cash donations please get a receipt with a WTAN Foundation stamp.”

Well wishers on social media were also calling on the government to chip in on assisting the triplets.

“The government should also chip in, as it has many resources and is far much capable in doing so. Let us exercise our humanity and show our love to these babies,” said one social media user.