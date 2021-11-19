JUST IN: Mourners feared dead in bus, haulage truck collision

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

AN undisclosed number of people were feared dead in a road accident that occurred along Harare Road near Cement Siding in Bulawayo this (Friday) afternoon.

The accident involved a haulage truck and a Nyaradzo funeral service bus that was carrying mourners who were coming from burying a relative in Lower Gweru, Midlands province.

The bus was involved in a head-on collision with a truck which was carrying a heavy load of approximately 40 000 medium building bricks. Sources said the bus had between 50 and 55 passengers.

One of the bus passengers, Mr Xolani Moyo said the family was coming from the burial of their grandmother in Dufuya, Lower Gweru.

“We really don’t know what happened. The driver tried to overtake and the next thing we were involved in an accident. We might have lost other relatives but we are still waiting for authorities to confirm that. We are in pain and shocked at the same time,” said Mr Moyo.

He said other relatives who were injured were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

When a Sunday News crew got to the accident scene, members of the Bulawayo Fire Brigade and paramedics were still attending to the scene.

More to follow….