JUST IN: Two suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted in Byo suburb

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

TWO suspected copper cable thieves have been found dead, after being electrocuted in Woodville suburb in Bulawayo, near the 66KV line Nyamandlovu, Umguza and Turk Mine areas.

Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the case.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death which occurred in Woodville suburb Bulawayo on the 21st of October 2019 at around 0730hrs. The informant a male adult aged 31 years who is a resident of Woodville phoned the police informing that there was a dead body in their farm under the Zesa line,” said Chief Ins Simango.

She said the body of the other suspect was found about 150 metres away from the scene.

“Other items that were at the scene were a green bolt cutter, which was near the dead body, a black woolen hat besides, a Samsung phone, 11 metre long rope, one sock, half a piece of a standard brick and a wallet. The body was searched and police found US$30, ZW$7, a photocopy of an ID and six packets of chili,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said the body of the other suspect was found a few metres away and was almost naked.

“The other body was of a male adult around late 20s and was almost naked. The now deceased was wearing a yellow long sleeved jersey and only the sleeves were left and a piece of a green hooded jacket, a black belt, grey tattered trousers and brown farmer shoes,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango said the two bodies were taken to UBH for postmortem.

A witness said power tripped in the early hours of the morning (between 2-3am).

