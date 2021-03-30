JUST IN: Zera issues new fuel import licensing conditions

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has issued new fuel licensing conditions which prohibits fuel importers from importing fuel unless they own at least three registered retail sites.

In a statement, ZERA said prospective licensed fuel importers should own or manage at least three registered retail sites and have proof of importing 10 million litres of fuel in a year between 2016 to 2019.

The new conditions include a license fee of US$24 360 excluding value-added tax.

“Fuel import licenses have up to 30 April 2021 to be compliant as no other licenses will be acceptable for procurement of fuel importation from 1 May 2021,” the statement said.

The energy regulator also said since the 2019 procurement licenses were valid in 2020, all procurement companies who used such licenses to import fuel in 2020 are required to pay $2 million by 31 October 2021 failure to comply will lead to cancelation of the 2021 license.