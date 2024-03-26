Kenya President to officially open ZITF 2024

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr William Ruto is set to officially open the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) scheduled for 23 to 27 April, 2024 in Bulawayo.

The 64th edition of the ZITF will run under the theme, “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, presented the update on preparations for the 2024 ZITF.

“Preparations for the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) are on track, with infrastructure refurbishment already underway and expected to be completed by 20 April, 2024. The 64th Edition Fair, which will be private sector-led, will run under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”. The fair will be officially opened by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Ruto,” he said.

“A total of 466 direct exhibitors had registered to participate as at 21 March, 2024, with 65 exhibiting for the first time. 96 percent or 47 425 square metres out of the net space available or 49 499 square metres have been taken up.”

The Minister said 25 international exhibitors from 21 countries, namely: Belarus; the People’s Republic of China; the European Union; France; Germany; Italy; Iran; Japan; Kenya; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia; Netherlands; Nigeria; Romania; South Africa; South Korea; Sweden; the United Kingdom; the United States of America and Zambia have confirmed attendance, while the international exhibits will cut across several sectors.

Dr Muswere said the main activities at the 2024 ZITF will comprise the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the ZITF International Business Conference on 24 April, which will be graced and officially opened by Vice President Chiwenga.

He added: “There will be the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, ZITF Diplomats Forum, Connect Africa Symposium and the Tourism Night which will be held on 25 April. The ZITF Diplomats Forum will be held under the theme “Fostering Economic Partnerships through Entrepreneurship”, while the theme for the Connect Africa Symposium will be “Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to Sustainable Progress”. The Symposium will be officially opened by Vice President Mohadi.”

The Minister said the Official Opening Ceremony and the ZNCC Business Luncheon will be on 26 April, while the Public Days will be held on 26 and 27 April.

He said there will also be a two-day ZITF Innovators Forum for young innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa and the five-day ZITF Scholastica Expo 2024 event will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership for students in the country.

“As part of capacity building, the ZITF Company will offer value-added services to both exhibitors and visitors as well as exhibition training to exhibitors for the best possible return on investment,” he said.