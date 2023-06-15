Kings Pharmacy donates at UBH

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

KINGS Pharmacy in Bulawayo has donated air conditioners, bins, clothing and toys to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as a way of giving back to the community.

Kings Pharmacy’s Pharmacist Director Miss Rumbidzai Dhlamini said as an organisation they have a duty to make an impact in the city that they operate in whenever possible.

The team from Kings Pharmacy once toured the hospital and identified areas of need that they felt they could assist in.

“We have been doing our corporate social responsibility in different places and we have been going out to the outskirts like Ndabazinduna and surrounding areas so this time we thought it wise to bring it to the city and make an impact. We then identified the hospital. Our initial donation was supposed to be the rubbish bins and then we had a tour of the hospital and we identified more areas of need,” she said.

The officials from the pharmacy said the air conditioning units were coming in handy as the winter season had approached, also realising the need for patients to keep warm as they recovered.

“We are definitely hoping to reach more people than we have reached here and if we can go to Mpilo Hospital as well, old people’s homes, and orphanages around the city it will be noble,” said Miss Dhlamini.

UBH Chief Medical Office Dr William Busumani said as UBH they were happy and grateful to Kings Pharmacy for making a donation to the hospital following their tour.

“We have received a donation from Kings Pharmacy and they have been around the hospital as they have come before and expressed their interest to donate. We took them to the P section and when they saw, they said we would like to donate some air conditioning systems, especially to the special care baby units.

“The special care baby units have babies that are born prematurely so we need air conditioners to control the heat for them or put them in incubators.

“They then installed an air conditioning system and removed the old one which they took for repairs and installed it in the malnutrition ward. They also donated other things like trash bins and various clothing and toys for the children. It is a very good gesture and we are very appreciative of that,” he said.

The CMO called on corporates and individuals to assist wherever they can and make sure the hospital continues to grow and offer the best service to patients.

“We are thankful to other corporates who are taking an initiative to assist us. We also invite other corporates to come and be part of this great initiative,” said Dr Busumani.