Kudos to Govt for evacuating locals from Ukraine

NEWS that Government is in the process of evacuating Zimbabweans in Ukraine last week was received with ululation from locals.

Government said the country has 256 registered citizens in Ukraine, and had already made representations to different countries neighbouring Ukraine to allow safe passage for its citizens.

The country’s Missions to Moscow and Berlin are facilitating the evacuation mission.

This was following a special military operation by Russia, that saw thousands leaving Ukraine.

In a Post Cabinet media briefing last Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government had started buying tickets for the students to come home and already, 118 students had been relocated to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

“Cabinet would like to reassure the nation that Government is taking all necessary steps to evacuate students and other nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of war with Russia.

To date, a total of 118 students have relocated to the following safer places: Romania, 28; Hungary, 15; Slovakia, 26 and Poland, 49.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said a mission official in Poland was assisting those that need to be repatriated.

Last Sunday, the United Nations estimated that at least 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had crossed into neighbouring countries, with the bulk ending up in Poland, and others had sought safety in Hungary, Moldova and Romania, and that number appeared to be increasing by each day.

The move by Government shows that it cares for its people. It did not matter that most of our countrymen in Ukraine went there on personal missions like education and work, but the Government saw it fit to give a helping hand.

The intervention by Government also came timely, at a time when representatives from the three African nations on the UN Security Council – Kenya, Ghana, and Gabon – condemned reports of discrimination against African citizens at Ukrainian borders, according to the media.

There have been widespread reports that African students fleeing Ukraine faced segregation, racism and abuse while trying to leave the country.

“In the unfolding emergency, there have been disturbing reports about the racist treatment of Africans and people of African descent seeking to flee Ukraine to safety.

“The media is covering these appalling incidents and several states have confirmed that their citizens are suffering such treatment.

“We strongly condemn this racism and believe that it is damaging to the spirit of solidarity that is so urgently needed today.

“The mistreatment of African peoples on Europe’s borders needs to cease immediately, whether to the Africans fleeing Ukraine or to those crossing the Mediterranean,” Kenyan Ambassador to the UN Martin Kimani said.