Low business forces AKA murder scene restaurant to close

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE restaurant where South African rapper AKA was killed is set close permanently citing a severe downturn in business after the brutal murder of the rapper.

AKA, alongside friend former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was gunned down outside Wish On Florida restaurant by unknown assailants.

The restaurant Director Mr Philani Benson Kweyama yesterday announced the closure of the facility.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10 April 2023 – where we will be hosting ‘The Last Supper’.

“In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish on Florida has been deeply hindered,” said Mr Kweyama.

According to Mr Kweyama, Wish on Florida had been a dream come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.

“We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support in the last three years -catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy

“We would also like to thank the various brands & suppliers who’ve been part of the Wish On Florida family since we opened our doors. With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service and for that we will forever be grateful,” said Mr Kweyama.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been invited to the last trading week with a line-up of activations from the 7 April 2023 leading up to “The Last Supper” on the 10th April 2023.

@nyeve14