Mabhukudwana gets 30 computers

Judith Phiri and Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Reporters

MABHUKUDWANA Primary School in Nkulumane, Bulawayo received 30 computers on Friday, as part of Government’s efforts to promote a digital economy and human capital development

The drive for the economy to go digital is in line with Vision 2030, a development that will see the roll-out of more computer laboratories at other schools across the country.

Commissioning of the Mabhukudwana Primary School computer lab and handing over the donation of 30 computers was done by the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his Deputy Dingumuzi Phuti on behalf of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

During a tour of the computer lab, Dr Muswere said the development was part of the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan which they were implementing jointly with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education focusing on ensuring that human capital development as one of the priorities of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“For us to achieve this as a nation we have to impart digital skills to the pupils, students, learners and including the teachers so that we can achieve a digital economy by the year 2030. All this is part of President Mnangagwa’s commitment in ensuring that Zimbabwe becomes a digital economy by the year 2030.”

Minister Dr Muswere said the entire project of the national e-Learning strategy also includes equipping and training of the teachers so that they can impart digital skills to the students.

He said the second phase was classroom management systems as ICTs was the future and the revolution of the young people.

“Our revolution is the fourth industrial revolution which is going to transform the entire landscape of this economy be it social, political or be it any other in this sphere of the economy. The entire future and the growth of this country is based on ICTs. As you have witnessed a few minutes ago Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga was commissioning the Public Procurement Centre which is a joint effort between Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) and Zimbabwe Posts (Zimpost) at Nkulumane Post Office in Bulawayo.”

He said it was testimony to the Government’s commitment in terms of implementing an approach that ensures no one is left behind and no place was left behind.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said as a Ministry they were grateful about the computerisation programme being carried out in schools that will make sure that children are ICT literate.

She said: “One of my strategies in taking over this Ministry, as Minister l promised President Mnangagwa and the nation that I will make sure that all our schools have got computers, they are networked and l was going to do that in partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. I promised that to the President and it is happening today.”

Minister Dr Ndlovu said the two Ministries will make sure that every child will have access to computers and ICTs in the country so that no child will be left behind both in rural and urban areas.

“We are pulling everybody with us as we develop our country and the education system. We are a proud nation known for its best education quality.”

Mabhukudwana Primary School headmaster Mr Fanuel Moyo said they were pleased to receive the computers and commissioning of the computer lab which marked a 21st century compliant learning facility.

“Our quest for the 21st century education which is fit for purpose is no longer in doubt as we have been honoured by a donation of the ICT equipment. In order for our learners to survive and prosper in the 21st environment, they need to learn more and learn differently.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube commended the computerisation programme stating that it was in line with the President’s vision of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, with digitalisation the way to go.