Man battling for life after savage attack

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 48-year-old Bulawayo man is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after he was attacked by unknown assailants at Sompisi Shopping centre in Mahatshula North.

The attack occurred last Wednesday at around 11 pm. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying the case was reported and attended to by the police, although no arrests have been made.

“We received a report of that nature where a man was attacked by unknown assailants. The reason for the attack also remains unknown but the complainant was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is receiving treatment. He is in intensive care unit unable to speak,” said Insp Ncube.

He said cases of violence have become a cause for concern in the Sompisi area in Mahatshula North and police were appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the accused person who was still at large to contact any nearest police station.