Man battling for life after savage attack

16 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Man battling for life after savage attack

The Sunday News

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 48-year-old Bulawayo man is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after he was attacked by unknown assailants at Sompisi Shopping centre in Mahatshula North.

The attack occurred last Wednesday at around 11 pm. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying the case was reported and attended to by the police, although no arrests have been made.

“We received a report of that nature where a man was attacked by unknown assailants. The reason for the attack also remains unknown but the complainant was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is receiving treatment. He is in intensive care unit unable to speak,” said Insp Ncube.

He said cases of violence have become a cause for concern in the Sompisi area in Mahatshula North and police were appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the accused person who was still at large to contact any nearest police station.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting