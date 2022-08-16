Man killed in bar fight

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A man died on 13 August when his health deteriorated after he was allegedly assaulted by his friends at a bar in the city.

Mandlenkosi Mpala (29) from Old Lobengula in Bulawayo was found lying in her neighbor’s yard on the morning of 31 July.

The neighbor to the now deceased went and called Mpala’s mother and he was taken home with everyone suspecting him of being drunk.

After some time, they realised that the now deceased was not recovering and they called an ambulance and he was taken to hospital.

“A case of assault was filled at the police station since he had bruises on his head and hand,” said Bulawayo province acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

After investigations, it was discovered that the deceased was assaulted by his friends at M Square Bar at Svoraidema Shops on 30 July. On 10 August the condition of the now deceased continued to deteriorate and he died on 13 August.

“We urge members of the public to solve their disputes amicably and avoid violence especially when they are under the influence of alcohol so as to avoid such incidents and unnecessary loss of life. Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to visit any nearest police station,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

