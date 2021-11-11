Mapeza names starting 11 for Bafana clash

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza has named his starting lineup for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa on Thursday night at the FNB Stadium.

FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari will start in goals for the Warriors, with his shield to come from Gilroy Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Brendan Galloway and Gerald Takwara.

Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvelous Nakamba, Blessing Sarupinda, Ishmael Wadi and Khama Billiat have been chosen on midfield while Scotland based striker, David Moyo is the man tasked with finding the target for the Warriors.

On the bench there is Donovan Bernard, Bill Antonio, Divine Lunga, Godknows Murwira, Peter Muduhwa, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Taimon Mvula, Thabani Kamusoko, Jonah Fabisch, Knox Mutizwa and Farai Madhanga.

Central defender Alex Mudimu who is with the team in South Africa is not available for the match against Bafana Bafana since he has accumulated three yellow cards. Mudimu will however be available for selection for Zimbabwe’s concluding fixture against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Zimbabwe could spoil things for South Africa who are on top of Group G with 10 points, the same as Ghana with

Bafana Bafana having a superior goal difference. If South Africa fail to secure a win against Zimbabwe, they have to do it the hard way by beating Ghana away on Sunday. Ghana blew an opportunity to go on top of the log when they drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at a neutral Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Zimbabwe starting lineup: Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Brendan Galloway, Gerald Takwara, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvelous Nakamba, Blessing Sarupinda, Ishmael Wadi, Khama Billiat (captain), David Moyo

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29