Matobo mob wanted for murdering robbery suspect

Jean Sigauke, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Plumtree have launched a manhunt for individuals from Ntunjambi area, Matobo who allegedly assaulted and murdered a man while effecting a citizen arrest.

According to the police, one of the accused person identified as Clement Mpofu and a group of individuals from the community are wanted for the murder of Nkosana Ndlovu (28) who was wanted in connection with unlawful entry and theft and two assault cases.

“The new deceased, Ndlovu, was assaulted by various people from the community using logs, knobkerries, axes and stones while effecting a citizen arrest after he tried to offer resistance by throwing stones at the mob,” said the police.

As a result of the assault, Ndlovu sustained a deep cut on the forehead, swollen palms and wounds on both arms. A good Samaritan, identified as Vusumuzi Ndlovu is said to have taken Nkosana in his vehicle to the police where he was referred to Maphisa hospital for medical examinations and was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he died upon admission on 4 January.

“A witness statement was recorded from Nkosana who stated that he was assaulted by Clement Mpofu and a large group of people using stones, axes, logs and other weapons. The police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report to any police station nearest to them,” said the police.