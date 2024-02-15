Mentally challenged man (37) brutally kills two minors

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A mentally challenged man in Chivi District went berserk and allegedly attacked three minors and an elderly man by pounding them with an axe leaving two minors for dead and one minor and the elderly man injured before proceeding to set two huts on fire on 13 February.

Moses Hungwe (37) a mentally challenged man of Chidhume Village in Masvingo recently struck three minors, Panashe Masvimbo (8), Kunashe Chikwenya (5), a male juvenile aged three and Amos Chimbetete (76) with an axe, inflicting deep cuts on Panashe Masvimbo’s cheek and Kunashe Chikwenya’s occiput (back of the head) leading to their instant death in a maize field whilst the three-year-old minor and Mr Chimbetete survived with a cuts.

In a statement, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident saying Moses Hungwe was already in custody.

“On the day in question, Hungwe was at home with his brother Terrence Shiri (32) when he proceeded to graves that were 20 metres away from their home. Hungwe started throwing stones to the graves and his brother tried to apprehend him and tie him but he ran to the kitchen, grabbed an axe and started chasing Shiri,” he said.

Inspector Dhewa said Shiri ran to their neighbour’s house, Amos Chimbetete which is a kilometer away from their homestead to seek refuge.

“Upon arrival at his neigbour’s house, Shiri found the three minors and took them to the fields so that he could hide them from Hungwe before proceeding to the mountains to hide. However, Hungwe went to the maize field and found the three minors which he attacked. Two minors died on the spot whilst one minor survived with a cut on his cheek,

“Mr Chimbetete arrived at his home and ran to the fields after he heard noises coming from there. He found the three minors on the ground and Hungwe carrying an axe. Hungwe charged his axe to Chimbetete and struck him with an axe on the head,” he said.

Inspector Dhewa said Amos Muzondo (52) of the same village heard Mr Chimbetete crying for help and he rushed to the scene where he managed to disarm Hungwe.

“Hungwe fled the scene and went back to his home where he set ablaze two huts. The matter was reported to the police and Hungwe was arrested whilst the bodies of the deceased minors were taken to Chivi District Mortuary,” he said.

Inspector Dhewa urged those living with mentally challenged persons to ensure that they are taken to the hospital for treatment and also monitored to ensure that they adhere to treatment instructions.