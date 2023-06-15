Met Dept in severe ground frost warning

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Meteorological Services Department has issued a severe ground frost warning for some areas in the country inclusive of Bulawayo.

The Met Department said the affected areas were affected today (Thursday) up to tomorrow (Friday).

Those that will experience severe ground frost include; Matopos, Bulawayo, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Chivhu and Hwedza. While in Kezi, West Nicholson, Masvingo, Kadoma, Marondera and Mvuma they will experience moderate ground frost.

“During this period take protective measures for both plants and livestock. Monitor temperature within fowl-runs and adjust accordingly to reduce these impacts of cold conditions of birds and animals. poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight decline in temperatures.

“For crops take heed of some of these short-term methods like overhead irrigation of frost prone crops (late evening or before sunrise), mulching, increasing wind speed through fans, warming the area using controlled heaters. Consult your local Agritex officer for better advice keep informed through official meteorological services department platforms,” reads part of the warning.