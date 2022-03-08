More needs to be done to empower women

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

WOMEN in the Matabeleland region have joined the rest of the world in celebrating the international women’s day as they reflected on their different achievements that have seen them taking up key positions in the socio-economic and political corridors of the region and country.

The International Women’s Day is observed annually on 8 March and celebrates the global social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also calls for action to advance gender equality.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Sunday News caught up with some of the women in business and those who have taken a key role in different spheres and all expressed their sentiments on how special the day was for them. Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head Marketing and Sales Ms Stella Nkomo said she had seen a shift over the past years as women take up more space in position of power.

“To me, International Women’s Day is a reminder of how brave, strong and multi-dimensional women all over the world are. It is a reminder of all the challenges we have overcome from time immemorial and a symbol of hope for the future as we confidently forge the way forward knowing that there is truly more to us than what meets the eye

“In the past, women in our country were not always given the opportunity to showcase their strengths and intelligence in their respective fields. Just as they broke the glass ceiling, the bar would be raised even higher. However, I have seen a shift over the years as we take up more space in positions of power. For me, this is just the beginning. We can only go up from here, and only if we join forces as women,” said Ms Nkomo

She further implored women from the southern region to let go of the past and showcase their potential.

“My advice to Zimbabwean women, especially young women from the Southern Region, is to always remember where you come from but never to be forced into stagnation by the experiences of your past. Where you start is just as important as where you are going. You have the power to change the narrative of your life and that is your greatest superpower. Keep breaking the bias and daring mighty things. Happiness and success will be your sure reward,” said Ms Nkomo.

Women in tourism Matabeleland North Chapter, Ms Mercy Mushangwe rallied on women in the tourism sector to remain steadfast regardless of the impacts of Covid 19 while encouraging them to harness opportunities.

“I would like to encourage women in business particularly in the tourism sector to bear on as the sector was the hardest hit during this pandemic. To the whole nation i would like to remind you that once you empower a woman you empower the world. Let’s move out of our comfort zone to ensure we tap into these opportunities to empower ourselves as we make the world better,” said Ms Mushangwe.

Sunday News Business Reporter Judith Phiri said representation of women in most sector was still low and more needed to be done.

“Women are slowly being incorporated in most male dominated sectors but they still hold low paying positions as compared to their male counterparts. More needs to be done in terms of gender policies so that women can also be empowered,” said Phiri.