MP Mayihlome urges schools to embrace technology

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

UMZINGWANE Member of Parliament Rtd Brig General Levy Mayihlome has called upon school pupils to embrace entrepreneurial skills founded on technological advancements in order to spearhead socio- economic transformation.

Rts Brig Gen Mayihlome said this during the launch of the Africa Grain and Seed in partnership with Goldstone programme that saw Sacred Heart Girls High receiving a variety of 10 000 seedlings at the school on Thursday.

The vegetable seedlings include spinach, butternut, tomatoes, carrots and cabbage among other horticulture crops.

Rtd Brig Gen Mayihlome took the opportunity to encourage Sacred Heart Girls High pupils to make sure they embrace such opportunities as Government has embraced the initiative.

“This is something that we have been waiting for as a nation as such we have to embrace it and make sure the project is a success. Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education embraced this initiative as it will go a long way in improving food security,” said Rtd Brig Gen Mayihlome.

While expressing gratitude over the gesture by Africa Grain and Seed company for choosing Umzingwane constituency particularly Sacred Heart as the pioneers, the MP pledged his support saying he will make sure the project is a success.

Africa Grain and Seed Company in partnership with Goldstone country representative Mr Mkhululi Khumalo said the initiative is part of the company’s social corperate responsibility which seeks to empower school children while enhancing food security.

“This is part of our social corperate responsibility which is aimed at empowering school children. We hope the project will enhance food security. Our project is empowering as we will come back and buy the produce with surplus reserved for your own personal consumption,” said Mr Khumalo.

Sacred Heart Girls High

School head, Sister Ludo Ncube said the donation came at the right place as it fits well into the school’s vision and and mission which is to provide inclusive quality education for socio economic transformation.

“We are happy with the gesture as it compliments our objective to produce hard working pupils through providing them with inclusive education for socio economic transformation,” said Sister Ludo.

The launch comes at a time when Government has came up with several other initiatives meant to enhance food security with the major one being the Pfumvudza/intwasa.