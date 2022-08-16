NetOne donates to clinics in Bulilima West, the elderly

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

NETONE CELLULAR, a leading mobile network operator in the country last weekend donated equipment to clinics in Hingwe, Bulilima West as well as hampers for the elderly in the area.

The company donated 30 blankets, 1000 sanitary pads, a wheel chair, 30 diabetic testers, 20 BP machines, baby scales, 20 hospital beds. NetOne also donated 20 netball balls, 20 soccer balls and 10 sports kits that went towards a five-team netball tournament organised by Bulilima West legislator and Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Honourable Dingumuzi Phuti.

The giant telecoms company also donated food hampers comprising basic commodities such as cooking oil, sugar beans, sugar, mealie meal, laundry soap bath soap, salt and flour.

In a speech read on his behalf by Regional Manager Ms Elmah Dube, NetOne Group Chief Executive, Mr Raphael Mushanawani said his company was committed to local communities and their programs.

He said the company has, over the years, been supportive of programs within communities it operates from.

“As a company we are not divorced from the community or it’s programmes. We have over years supported different programs in the community that we operate from. We will continue doing the same or better still up our game to meet the ever-changing socio-economic environment,” said Mr Mushanawani.

“The National Development strategy 1 (NDS1) gives us a clear vision as a corporate and what direction we should take. Furthermore, our organisation subscribes to the government’s call towards vision 2030, as we pull to help develop sustainable community programs.

“Our CSI strategy covers the following area: health, education, care, empowerment only to mention a few. Today we are here at Hingwe to host a netball tournament and donations for the various areas that covers the NSD1. We have the following items that we would like to offer to the community: hospital beds, baby scales, BP machines, sanitary pads, wheelchairs,” he said in his speech.

Last Friday, NetOne was at an event at Mbimba Clinic where it equipped the clinic with various equipment necessary for the smooth run of a basic medical centre. The equipment is expected to go a long way in assisting the operations of the clinic.

The NetOne GCEO said the company will continue to engage the community of Bulilima through various community-based initiatives of this kind. He said NetOne’s goal is to build strong communities that can stand on their own and bring about sustainable economic growth.

Mr Mushanawani also thanked the Member of Parliament for Bulilima West Constituency, Honourable Phuti under whose guidance NetOne organisation has grown from strength to strength and is able to offer support to different communities. @RealSimbaJemwa