NUST Student set to launch Public Relations company.

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A National University of Science and Technology (Nust) journalism and media studies student is set to launch a public relations consultancy firm focusing on local artistes and creatives.

Mpumelelo Moyo is set to launch the initiative tomorrow (Saturday) at Open Eye Studios in Bulawayo.

Speaking to Sunday News, Moyo said his firm will work closely with other media and production houses.

“The intention is to grow our network as Zimbabweans and have a cultural exchange with other entertainers from the continent,” said Moyo.

The organisation will be open for business to other production companies, independent producers and script writers who want to partner for projects.

Moyo said his vision was to take Bulawayo to greater heights and introduce it to the rest of the world.

He said a lot of people have forsaken their dreams especially high school dropouts who used to be in their schools’ drama clubs or school choirs, but once they leave high school all their talents are not nurtured and taken seriously.

“Those who are inside want to keep outsiders out. People actively build walls to block the careers of others and I also became a casualty of the cancel culture.

“My wish it to provide as many opportunities to others. Above everything I want to create employment for myself because I am going to school for this craft,” he said.