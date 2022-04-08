O level results out next week

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has revealed that the Ordinary Level results will be released next week.

The examination body this week released the Advanced level results and have since stated that traditionally results were released two months after the writing of the final examination hence, they were still within the said timeframe.

In a statement Zimsec revealed that the 2021 school calendar had been destructed by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw examinations spreading till 31 January this year.

“Traditionally, that is before the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the results of the Ordinary and Advanced level examinations are released two months after the date of writing the last examination paper, hence results were released between 1 and 15 February.

“Zimsec has observed this time period of two months after the last examination paper for 2021 was written on 31 January 2022. The December 2021/2022 Advanced level results were released on 5 April 2022 and the Ordinary level examination results will be released next week,” reads the statement.