President arrives in Bulawayo

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the official opening of the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

President Mnangagwa touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 3.50 pm. He was welcomed by the two Vice Presidents Gen (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga and Col (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi.

Also welcoming the President were Ministers Mangaliso Ndlovu, Fredrick Shava, Prof Mthuli Ncube, Judith Ncube, Richard Moyo, Deputy Ministers Omphile Marupi, and David Mnangagwa.Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwya, Deputy Secretary Paul Damasane, ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial leadership, and service chiefs completed the delegation that welcomed the President.

