President leads nation in prayer, thanksgiving

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today lead the nation in the Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds in Bulawayo, it has been confirmed.

The annual event whose theme is “Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives in the Spirit of Godly Patriotism Ownership Unity and Inclusiveness” is expected to usher the country into the new year with a renewed sense of hope with focus trained on nation building.

Chairperson of the Faith for the Nation Campaign who organised the event Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe said in an interview yesterday that the nation had been through difficult moments in 2021 owing to Covid-19 and the focus was on rebuilding and developing as well as giving thanks for all that occurred throughout the year.

“This is a time of thanksgiving for what God has done for us in 2021.

So, we are dedicating the nation to God and asking for his guidance as He ushers us into 2022 but above all we are dedicating our nation building initiatives in the spirit of patriotism, unity and inclusiveness.

We are thanking God that our nation is being developed and that we have surpassed ourselves as well as that God can help us to build our nation,” he said.

Added Apostle Wutaunashe: “The guest of Honour President Mnangagwa will be the one presenting the nation to God.

Various bishops will be present and offering remarks and prayers for the nation.

Leaders from various constituencies of the community will be present and the business community will also be in attendance.

The desire is to highlight that Zimbabwe is God’s own country.”

He said Zimbabweans should focus on the spirit of unity in order to reap positive gains with every citizen taking their part in building the nation.

Apostle Wutaunashe said the event would be held under strict Covid-19 protocols and urged all attendees to come early.

“The event is on at 9am at ZITF, we are inviting people to come early because of Covid-19 protocols that need to be followed such as sanitizing of people and so we need to follow them. Everyone is welcome and we have a lot of gospel musicians lined up for the day such as the Brass Band, Mambo Dhuterere and many others,” he said.

The event is an inter-denominational one with people from all faiths around the country being invited to attend and intercede for the nation and its leadership.

The National Day of Thanksgiving and Dedication Service is in its fifth year, having commenced after the coming in of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

The event is held every last Sunday of the year and it has also been put on record that it is going to be on the national calendar of events to give the nation an opportunity to reflect on how God has helped the citizens.

Since the advent of this special day, the President has been the guest of honour. @NyembeziMu