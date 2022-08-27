President leaves for Dos Santos funeral

President Mnangagwa

The Sunday News

Levi Mukarati, Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Luanda where he will tomorrow join other leaders for  a funeral  service of  former Angola leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The funeral service is expected to precide a  burial ceremony  in the capital, Luanda, later in the day

Dos Santos was Angola’s second president taking over from the late Agostinho Neto who died in 1979.

The former People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) leader Dos Santos, who led the country until 2007, died last month in Barcelona, Spain.

He would have turned 80 tomorrow.

