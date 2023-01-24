President leaves for Senegal

Vusumuzi Dube

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa left Harare this (Tuesday) afternoon destined for Senegal where he is expected to join about 20 African leaders at the Dakar II Feed Africa Summit.

The three-day summit kicks off on Wednesday ending on Friday and will see the President join other African Heads of state, development partners, and private sector financing leaders for a high-level discussion on road maps for achieving food sovereignty in the continent.

Running under the theme, ‘Feeding Africa: Food Security and Resilience’, the summit is organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and will be held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre (CICAD) in Diamnadio, with just over 1 500 delegates expected to attend.

The President was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence, Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kachiri, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, and senior Government officials.

Part of the President’s entourage includes the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, and the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube.