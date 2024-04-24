President Mnangagwa reassigns Ministers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reassigned three Cabinet Ministers while also making Deputy Ministerial appointments to Ministries that did not have.

The development was announced in a statement by the Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya.

Minister Daniel Garwe has been moved from the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Minister Winston Chitando has been moved from the Local Government Ministry to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development while Minister Zhemu Soda who occupied the Mines and Mining Development portfolio is now the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Tsholotsho South legislator Musa Ncube is now the Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Matabeleland North Senator has been appointed Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs while Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi has also being reassigned to become the Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development.