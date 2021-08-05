President Mnangagwa’s biography launched

President Mnangagwa walks hand in hand with the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa at the launch of the biography

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s biography, “A Life of Sacrifice” has been launched at a ceremony at State House this morning.

During the launch, President Mnangagwa was joined on the podium by First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, representative of the publishers, Ms Rachel Jambaya and Mr Eddie Cross, who authored the book.

The ceremony was attended by senior Government officials and members of the business community.

In his review of the book, Dr Sibanda said it captured the history of the country and the life of the President.

Mr Cross said he got to know about President Mnangagwa more during the time they were writing the book, especially his commitment to the country’s development.