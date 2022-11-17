Prof Moyo, Zhuwao welcome back to Ruling Party: Cde Mutsvangwa

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said self-exiled, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Mr Patrick Zhuwao are welcome back to the ranks of the ruling party.

Speaking in Dubai after the open apology letter from the duo, Cde Mutsvangwa said the move confirmed President Mnangagwa’s unifying qualities.

He said emphasis was on seeing how the party and the pair could work together for the prosperity of the country.

“We welcome them back in the fold, this is a party of the revolution, everybody belongs to it. Recently we had the President revisiting the heroes of the Second Chimurenga, and including James Chikerema and Ndabaningi Sithole as national heroes.

“It is in the same spirit that we welcome both Zhuwao and Professor Moyo to the party and we want to see how we can work together so that we bring prosperity to the people, we don’t look at past differences, we look at opportunities that can arise when all Zimbabweans come together,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Questioned on whether there would be any repercussions on the former G40 kingpins for their past transgressions and indiscretions, Cde Mutsvangwa said the party is preoccupied with the opportunities of the future and not the past.

“If they come back in an open manner as they have done, we want them to be part of the big party Zanu-PF, it is a big movement, it embraces everybody, they are as good as any Zimbabwean regardless of that we had a fallout in the past.

“It is inevitable in politics that we may have disagreements, we may have bitter disputes but the most important thing is how you come back together, how you end up finding each other,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said there is room for both Prof Moyo and Mr Zhuwao and many others who will take a cue from the two who have publicly apologised.