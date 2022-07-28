Roundabout junction for Khami road-Masiyephambili drive intersection

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

IN a bid to reduce the number of road accidents on the Khami Road-Masiyephambili Drive intersection, the Bulawayo City Council will be introducing a number of road safety engineering measures including replacing the traffic signal-controlled junction with a roundabout junction.

The intersection has been subject to a number of fatal accidents over the past years, which saw the local authority noting the need to further improve road safety engineering measures on the intersection.

According to the latest council report already the designs for the roundabout junction were now being prepared.

The Acting Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube reported that preliminary assessment for the Khami Road-Masiyephambili Drive intersection was undertaken three years ago with a view to replacing the traffic signal-controlled junction with a roundabout junction. However, due to funding constraints, the preliminary assessment was not progressed to detailed design and subsequent implementation of the proposal.

“The detailed designs have resumed and the proposed road safety engineering measures and measures aimed at improving road user behaviour were to replace the traffic signal-controlled intersection with a roundabout (design were in progress), install rumble strips on the approaches to the roundabout, improve lighting on the approaches and within the roundabout extents and improve carriageways markings and signages on the approaches,” reads the report.

The local authority further noted that as the designs were being worked on initially rubble strips would be erected.