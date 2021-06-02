Shot in the arm for war vets

Dr Nicholas Masuku donates foodstuffs to war veterans on Saturday.In the picture, he is accompanied by the Veterans of the liberation Bulawayo chair Cde Cephas Ncube (right) to donate to Cde Jack Mpofu (third from left)

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday News Correspondent

TEN war veterans have benefitted from the benevolence of local businessman, Dr Nicholas Masuku who donated foodstuffs worth $80 000 to the liberation fighters over the weekend.

Through his entity, N and S Properties, Masuku spent Saturday crisscrossing across the city as he made deliveries of the packages in the company of the provincial war veterans leadership.

As part of a programme to assist struggling war vets that began last year, Dr Masuku visited Arron Ndlovu in Kensington, David “Sharpshoot” Moyo in Emganwini, Jack Mpofu in Cowdray Park, John “Maluso” Ndlovu in Nkulumane and Moffat Hadebe in Magwegwe North on Saturday.

Cornelius Nyathi and Ectwell Siwela, who were part of the entourage were also honoured with groceries along with Anya Anya, Jane Ngwenya and Makhethi Ndebele.

Speaking during a handover to Mpofu in Cowdray Park, Dr Masuku reaffirmed his commitment to assisting war veterans saying business people should be at the forefront of ensuring that former liberation fighters are not struggling due to advanced age.

He said most of the opportunities being exploited by business people were a result of the sacrifices and efforts made by the freedom fighters.

“When I started this programme, it came to my attention that many war vets are struggling due to old age and some do not have any meaningful income. I felt it was my duty as a businessman to lend a hand in the small way that I could because I appreciate the role freedom fighters played in ensuring we are able to operate businesses in a free Zimbabwe.

“We had a monthly programme but it had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and we decided to resume it in a big way,” said Dr Masuku.

The grocery pack included six bath soap tablets, a pack of tissues two 100ml Colgate, 2 x 2litre bottles of cooking oil, 4x 500gm beans and 60kg bag of maize.

Dr Masuku appealed to other business people to come on board and lend a hand to struggling war veterans.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Cde Cephas Ncube thanked Dr Masuku for the gesture. He said they appreciated the work he was doing.

“We have many war vets who are struggling as you know some are in old age and are no longer working.

“We appreciate the donations from Masuku and we hope to get more businessmen coming in to assist,” he said.

Three war veterans who have been spearheading the programme together with Dr Masuku, Cdes Mike Sibasa, Nkosilamandla Mkhwananzi and Savious Moyo also received groceries for their efforts.